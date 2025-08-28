POSITIVELY OKLAHOMA: Kids help kids through The Lemon-Aid Project

TULSA, Okla. — On a tiny corner of 35th and South Peoria Avenue in Tulsa, 8-year-old Eden Berman is serving up lemonade with a twist.

"Come get your lemonade!" says Eden.

She and her brother, Eli, spend their Labor Day weekend on a labor of love.

"I just really like helping the community," said Eli Berman. Eden adds, "Even if you're a little kid, you can still make a big impact."

For the past 4 years, they've filled their cups by volunteering and raising thousands for charity.

“Someone once gave us $100 and asked for just two small cups of lemonade!” said Eden.

This sibling pair, among hundreds of kids serving up change, one lemonade stand at a time.

'It makes me feel good!" said Eden.

Their stand traces back to one started by Katie Eller Murray and her siblings in 1993.

Eller Murray said, “My siblings and I decided to set up a lemonade stand like most kids do, and we ended up raising $26.27. My parents suggested well, instead of buying toys and games and candy with it, why don't you donate it to The Day Center for the Homeless? We ended up going down with my dad to the shelter and found a kid roughly my age underneath a table just trying to play, trying to be a kid, and that just changed my life."

Which is how The Lemon-Aid Project began. Decades later, it's become a Tulsa Labor Day tradition.

The Lemon-Aid Project plans to have more than 40 stands around town on August 29, 30, and 31. Some will be in neighborhoods, some in Tulsa landmarks like the Mother Road Market, the Philbrook Museum of Art, and the Golden Driller. Each stand will sell Lemonade for a dollar.

Eller Murray said, "Every single thing that the kids get is donated. So the lemonade is donated, the posters, the t-shirt, the cups, everything is donated except for the table, their time, and creativity."

The money raised goes to a local charity.

"This year it's Tulsa Changemakers, which is an amazing organization underneath Leadership Tulsa that helps kids become leaders,” said Eller Murray.

Rachel Humphrey with Tulsa Changemakers said, “With the funds raised, we're able to continue to say yes to schools and give this opportunity for more and more young people across Tulsa."

So, each cup sold is kids helping kids.

“I'm really proud of these kids. It's amazing to see my kids, their friends, and this next generation really wanting to make a difference,” said Eller Murray.

“Because a Tulsa that works together grows together," said Eden.

Which is why, when life gives this brother and sister Labor Day weekend, they make lemonade!

The Lemon-Aid Project stands will be located all over town. It’s not too late to get involved as well. You can find out more information here.

