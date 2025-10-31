"WE'RE KIDS AT HEART": Oklahoma couple draws crowds with elaborate Halloween display

SAPULPA, Okla. — A Sapulpa home has become the talk of the town for its elaborate Halloween display, a spooky spectacle, drawing visitors from across Oklahoma.

Stacy and Sarah Grady have created what locals call Sapulpa's biggest Halloween treat at their property, known as Grady Lights.

"We're both kids at heart," Stacy Grady said.

The couple's front yard features an acre's worth of Halloween magic that took months to plan and execute.

"It's a lot of love, a lot of caffeine, and a lot of time," Stacy Grady said.

KJRH

"We describe it as Scooby Doo scary, because like you know we have things out here, but it's never gory or you know something to scare the kids," Sarah Grady said.

What began with a few tombstones eight years ago has grown exponentially. The display now features hundreds of items, with 20-foot inflatables serving as the tallest features and a 15-foot phantom close behind.

The crowd favorite is "Spooky Dookie! It's a skeleton on a toilet with two dogs up on its legs because, you know, if you have dogs, you never go alone," Sarah Grady said.

KJRH

The couple adds personal touches throughout the display, including Stacy's handcrafted pirate ship. "It's all his construction. It's 20 feet long and it's made to slope like it's coming out of the ground," Sarah Grady said.

A skeleton bride and groom, steps away from the ship, are sweet, not spooky, since the Gradys have recently married.

"Now they have a new meaning," Sarah Grady said.

At the center of Grady Lights stands the Golden Thriller, a giant golden skeleton complete with an oil derrick and a hard hat—a tribute to the couple's Oklahoma roots and the famous Golden Driller statue in Tulsa.

"He is new this year – this is his debut," Sarah Grady said. "We're going to be adding more Oklahoma-themed things in the future for each year. If you have ideas, send them to us," Stacy Grady said.

Visitors experience Grady Lights from their cars, pulling to the side of the road and tuning their radios to 91.1 FM for a synchronized light and music show.

"It's 18 minutes from start to finish. We also have a couple of sequences that are 'all on' sequences so people can see everything at the same time," Sarah Grady said.

This skeleton crew, consisting of just Sarah and Stacy, began working on the display in August, spending countless hours perfecting the coordination between music and lighting.

"It started out just because we like decorating, and then it became bigger with the community. It became tradition." Sarah Grady said.

"We want people who pull up to experience joy. Then we want them to be like, that really brought me away from whatever troubles they had or whatever they had that's going on in your life. You just for that slight moment, you can sit there and enjoy it – and feel like a kid again," Stacy Grady said.

Grady Lights is located at 16525 West Teel Road in Sapulpa, OK 74066. The light show runs Sunday through Thursday, 5:30 PM - 10 PM, and Friday and Saturday, 5:30 PM - 11 PM. Don't forget to tune into 91.1 FM to watch the magic unfold. The inflatables are weather permitting.

Grady Lights plans to keep the Halloween display up through Sunday, November 2nd, before taking everything down to prepare for an even bigger Christmas display they hope to have ready by Thanksgiving.

Grady Lights is free to visit, and the Gradys ask you to keep your hazard lights on and stay inside your vehicle while enjoying the show. You can follow them on Facebook.

