POSITIVELY OKLAHOMA: Green Country Great Christmas Light Fight Houses Aglow

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Two Green Country Christmas displays featured on the National TV show The Great Christmas Light Fight are now aglow for the season.

The Slankard Family of Broken Arrow is expecting big crowds this Christmas. Last Christmas they revealed to 2 News Oklahoma Anchor Julie Chin that they had been chosen and had filmed an episode of the Great Christmas Light Fight and would be featured in 2024. We now know that episode will air on December 19 in the show's finale.

The Slankard's home has been a bright spot in Green Country for more than 30 years. Their display features Santa's workshop and a love for nostalgia with many vintage treasures. Robert Slankard, the man behind the display says, " You'll see our family reflected throughout the display because for us that's what Christmas is about. It's about family and memories, and I think we brought them together in this display. It's very sentimental."

The Slankard's also hold a community food drive with their display where they collect cans and donations for Broken Arrow Neighbors. Slankard's Acre and More of Christmas Galore is located east of 193rd East Avenue on New Orleans Street. The lights are on from 6pm-9pm on weeknights, and until 10pm on the weekend.

Meanwhile, Kringle's Christmasland, the Jenks home that won the Great Christmas Light Fight in 2020 is also ready for the Christmas season. It was the first Oklahoma location to take home the much-coveted trophy.

Owner Ben Sumner is calling this year's display "extra merry" and has his lights on at 12520 South Date Place in Jenks from 6 pm- 10pm every night.

You can learn more about Kringle's Christmasland here.

And you can learn more about the Slankard's here.

