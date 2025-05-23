POSITIVELY OKLAHOMA: Henryetta Band marching in National Memorial Day parade in Washington, DC

HENRYETTA, Okla. — With a forward march and drum beat, the Henryetta High School Knight Brigade is one step closer to the national spotlight.

"It's just an honor to be chosen for this," said Senior Drum Major Addy Chavez. She's one of 37 Henryetta High School students ready to perform in the 2025 National Memorial Day Parade in Washington, DC. Organizers say it's the largest Memorial Day Parade in America.

"We'll march in front of about a million people live, and they say close to 40 million will watch around the world," said Henryetta Band Director Alan Montgomery.

Montgomery, or "Mr. M" as he's called, has led the band down this path to Constitution Avenue before. The Henryetta High School Band Director for 25 years, this is the third year the school has been invited to the parade.

"It's a very big deal. I've told people that being invited to the party once is something; being invited back is even better, but being invited back a third time- that just blows my mind," said Montgomery.

For Sophomore trombone player Alex Long, this trip marks a milestone. "I've barely been out of the state, so this is going to be something new," said Long.

The marching band is playing an old favorite. Mr. M explains, "We're playing a song called Veterans' Salute. It's the theme song for the Army, the Navy, the Air Force, and the Marines."

Four days a week for over a year, the band has circled up and circled the practice field. "We're out here earlier than most people are awake. We had to be before 7:30 most days," said Chavez.

On top of that, the students raised $80,000 to get to Washington, DC.

Chavez said, "We've done bingo nights, washed cars, had raffles, flocked yards." "Our Henryetta community pitched in, and we raised this amazing amount of money," said Mr. M.

While music and the military are at the heart of the trip, it'll be a history lesson, too.

"We'll go to Arlington and see the changing of the guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. We'll take them to the Jefferson Memorial and the Lincoln Memorial. We've just got tons and tons of stuff we'll do."

Long can't wait. "To be part of this is very special," he said.

"It just takes my breath away. And it confirms that I'm doing my job. I'm teaching more than just how to play music. I'm teaching them what life is like outside of our community here," said Mr. M.

The Knight Brigade calls it the trip of a lifetime. And for Chavez, that ends the school year and her high school career on a high note. "I'm never going to forget this ever, ever, ever, ever!" she said.

The band leaves Saturday, May 24, on their six-day trip. They will march in the parade on Monday, May 26 at 1 pm (CT). The American Veterans Center puts on the parade and will offer a live stream here.

