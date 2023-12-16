Broken Arrow home to be featured on Great Christmas Light Fight

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A Broken Arrow family whose Christmas lights have been spreading holiday cheer for decades confirms it will be featured on the national TV show, the Great Christmas Light Fight.

The Slankards tell 2 News Oklahoma they will be on the show next season. You may recall that Ben Sumner’s Kringle’s Christmas Land, in Jenks won the TV show a few years ago.

"Welcome to Slankard's Acre and more of Christmas galore!" said Lori Slankard.

The home, located on a corner lot, is a bright spot for Christmas. It's a winter wonderland that began 32 years ago.

"Our first blow mold was Santa Claus pulling a sleigh. It was a lot cheaper than it was now. It just went from there. I didn't plan on ever getting this big," said Robert Slankard.

The Slankard family said this year's display is the grandest yet. Exactly how big is anyone's guess.

"We quit counting at 100,000 lights," said Lori. "We've got blow molds, 2D flat wireframes, 3D wireframes, my mechanical people, I honestly don't count anymore- I just try to get it all out," said Robert.

There's a love of nostalgia throughout their yard, with countless vintage treasures. Robert built much of what you see, too. That includes the display cases and a sleigh ready for photo ops.

You'll also find Santa's workshop, where Santa and Mrs. Claus listen to wishes on Friday and Saturday nights. There are also tributes to the Slankard’s hometown history and their loved ones.

"For a lot of us, that's what Christmas is about. It's all about family and memories, and I think we brought them both together," said Robert.



Previous Positively Oklahoma: Bixby man provides Christmas lights for his whole neighborhood

This Christmas-loving couple has a son named Nick. And would you believe he was born around Christmas?

"December 22, so three days before," said Nick Slankard.

Together, Robert, Lori, and Nick began putting everything up in August.

"It's not fun when it's 100 degrees, and you're 30 feet in a tree, but once November hits, and you're getting the feel, and I got my Christmas music at night, and I can hear my hoot own somewhere down that way and I can hear my coyote cackling- that's when it's magic," said Robert.

"It's a really fun bonding experience. I already see Dad a good amount, but it's something really special to share with him that I don't think a lot of kids can with their parents, at least not to this magnitude," said Nick.

And the guys got in some extra bonding this season. This is the first year they lit up the roof.

Most nights, you'll find this family sitting around the fire pit, ready to share a candy cane, a kind word, and a smile.

"We just want people to come and forget their problems. Whether they have Cancer or they are going through a divorce for a moment, they can forget," said Lori.

For the Slankards, bringing joy to the world from their grassy acre here in Green Country is what Christmas is all about.

"I love what happens in the yard. It's not about the lights always. It's about the people," said Lori. "Yeah, it's worth it. It's worth all of it," said Robert.

There's no charge to check out Slankard's Acre and More of Christmas Galore. Instead, the family asks for canned goods or cash donations for the non-profit Broken Arrow Neighbors.

They have a collection box when you walk up. The house is located at 10105 S. 197th E. Ave in Broken Arrow. It's just east of 101st and County Line Road.

Want positive news in your email every Friday? SIGN UP for our Positively Oklahoma newsletter.

For more Positively Oklahoma stories visit our website

Join our Positively Oklahoma Facebook group to submit your photos of great things you see across the state.