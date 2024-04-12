Positively Oklahoma: Day of Hope

BIXBY, Okla. — A new non-profit is looking to make mighty changes in the community and committing to a monthly service date.

It's called 'Day of Hope', and it launched on the weekend of April 6 and 7.

"This idea of Day of Hope and really coming out and doing something radical. I mean, you can help one family—OK, you help the family—but if you help a whole community, you can literally change a city," said founder Mike Guillen.

On a dusty, gusty April day, Guillen, alongside more than 200 volunteers, arrive at Pecan Park in Bixby to help and spread hope.

"We're constantly leaving the city to bless other countries and states, but there are lots of people here in need in our own backyard—so what does it look like for us to really partner with these great people so we can make something happen in Tulsa?" said Guillen.

The mission is to do something massive on the first weekend of every month. Day of Hope is starting by helping the more than 90 homes at this Manufactured Home park, offering everything from free home repair to prayer.

Joy Adams has lived here for two years. She said, "There are a lot of people struggling here. You know, to make ends meet."

She's dealing with a broken air conditioner, plumbing problems, and isolation. "I said, please send somebody, Lord, please. I just got done praying, and I was wiping off my tears, and I was getting ready to read my Bible, and there was a knock on the door," Adams said.

That was the moment hope came knocking.

"We brought 55 kids a couple of weeks ago and knocked on a bunch of doors. We basically had a form that said if you need heat and air, if you need plumbing, if you have roofing issues, if you need clothing, maybe your washer and dryer don't work, maybe you just need prayer. We told them they could pick three things on their list, and we would do all three for their family," said Guillen.

Adams says it seemed too good to be true. "When they knocked on my door again, I was excited- I was like, OK, Lord, thank you," she said.

Just down the road from Adam's home, a crew wrestles with the weather while preparing for incoming storms. Crews are putting a tarp on the roof of one home, while others are inside fixing the floor. Guillen said, "So much of this damage inside here is because of the roof where the water came in and got on the floor."

Throughout Pecan Park, volunteers are mowing while others are getting water flowing. Off in the distance, a plumber exclaims, "Your water is on!" And clapping erupts.

And amid all the work, children's laughter rings through the front lawn.

There are trucks and tents with clothes and toy giveaways. We witness food, fellowship, and community connections. Adams chats with neighbors she's never met and said, "I wanted to meet everybody since I moved in."

Smiles and stories are shared. Some signs that hope is growing here.

"Life can be tough sometimes, but to just realize that there are people out there who care about you, that random people can be loving and kind- to me, that's the biggest message," said Guillen.

Day of Hope spent all weekend at this manufactured home community, and since there's more work to be done, it plans to return on the first weekend of May, too.

"We are partnering with three local churches here in town. Once we get done here, our goal is to bring in the churches to connect with the people. Because if just give everybody a washer and dryer, and we walk away, then they can do their clothes, but they don't have unity or community, and that's what it's really about," said Guillen.

You see, Day of Hope is about more than fixing what's broken; it's about restoring faith and building relationships, and that's left Joy hopeful.

"It's life-altering, and not just in a way to help people with stuff. They need stuff in their homes, but it'll change their lives in every aspect. Let's be massive for one another for once; let's do something big for each other," said Adams.

Day of Hope plans to visit different parts of the city each month with various outreach programs.

Guillen says all of this work is possible thanks to the help of generous community partners.

If you'd like more information about Day of Hope, you can email Guillen at Mike@choose-hope.net.

By the way, if Guillen looks familiar to you. It may be because he has appeared in another Positively Oklahoma story before.

