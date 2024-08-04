POSITIVELY OKLAHOMA: Broken Arrow boy holds 7th birthday toy drive for others

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Most kids ask for toys for themselves for their birthdays, but one Broken Arrow child is collecting new toys for other kids. Elliott Johnston, who has been featured numerous times in Positively Oklahoma, turned seven on Saturday and is holding his Seventh annual Hearts for Elliott Toy Drive benefiting Oklahoma Children's Hospital.

This year, the child's life team is asking for items for infants and toddlers. Elliott tells 2 News Anchor Julie Chin he's hoping to get 5,000 toys donated. His mom Mariah Johnston said the family holds this annual toy drive because, "Eliott's spent a total of around ten months in that hospital and had eight heart surgeries, five heart caths, and numerous other surgeries. His care team saved his life time and time again, and this is our way of thanking them."

If you'd like to donate, Sunday, August 4, is the last day to make donations in order for the family to deliver them to the hospital this week. You can find a link with a wish list and shipping information here: https://www.facebook.com/share/p/JV3d9EmxpUVMRWtf/.

See Eliott's past toy drive here: https://www.kjrh.com/news/positively-oklahoma/positively-oklahoma-child-holds-birthday-toy-drive-for-others

