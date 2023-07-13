Positively Oklahoma: Child holds birthday toy drive for others

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A Broken Arrow boy's birthday wish is for gifts that keep on giving. So for the sixth year, Elliott Johnston is holding the Hearts for Elliott Toy Drive, which collects new toys for the Hospital where he received his life-saving care.

"It's time for the Hearts for Elliott Toy Drive!" says Elliott Johnston.

2 News Oklahoma Anchor Julie Chin introduced you to Elliott and his family earlier this year in Positively Oklahoma. He touched our hearts when we learned how his story inspired the Happy Heart Little Free Library in Broken Arrow.

His mom Mariah Johnston said, "It comes around to his heart is so special, and passing along the books makes my heart very happy."



The 5-year-old has spent much of his life in and out of the Hospital.

"He was born with complex congenital heart defects, so he's had about eight heart surgeries so far and 14 other heart procedures," says Mariah.

So the books they read to pass the time in the Hospital, this family now passes on to others through their little free library on their Broken Arrow apartment porch.

"Reading makes me happy!" exclaims Elliott.

And it turns out that the Johnston's gives back to the community in another way, with the Hearts for Elliott Toy Drive. They're collecting new toys to donate to Oklahoma Children's Hospital, where their miracle boy received life-saving care. This is the sixth toy drive to celebrate six years of growth!

Mariah recalls, "Our first year, our goal was to collect 100 toys, and we collected 700. It has just grown every single year!"

This year, Elliott hopes to collect 5,201 toys, bringing their overall total to 15,000.

"We do it in July, and then his birthday is August 3, so around that time is when we take them up there," says Mariah.

Leave it to a boy with a special heart to use his birthday wish for others.

So far, Elliott only has about 2,100 of the 5,200 hundred toys he hopes to collect. And he only has about two weeks to go, so every donation counts.



Donations can be dropped off on the Happy Heart Little Free Library Porch at 1241 East Omaha Street, Apartment B6, Broken Arrow, OK 74012, until July 26, 2023.

The Hospital's greatest needs are infant and toddler items, games like Uno, Lego, and coloring supplies.

It's possible to shop and ship from home through this wishlist.

Elliott also says that even if you can't donate, sharing this story and the Hearts for Elliot's Facebook poststo spread the word is a big help too.

Want positive news in your email every Friday? SIGN UP for our Positively Oklahoma newsletter.

For more Positively Oklahoma stories visit our website

Join our Positively Oklahoma Facebook group to submit your photos of great things you see across the state.