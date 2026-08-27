'ABSOLUTELY HEROES!': Bystanders save tennis player's life at Tulsa club

TULSA, Okla. — Two people are being recognized by EMSA as Everyday Heroes after saving a man's life at the Tulsa Tennis Club in April.

John Lieber, a registered nurse and Tulsa Tennis Club player, was on the court when a friend collapsed.

"We were taking a break and saw our friend who was down on the court, and he was lying on his back. He wasn't moving, so we all walked over there," Lieber said.

Lieber checked on the man and quickly realized the situation was critical.

"I checked his pulses and could see he wasn't breathing and decided it was time to do something," Lieber said.

He called 911 and began CPR. A teammate rushed to retrieve the club's automated external defibrillator, or AED. That's when fellow nurse Hannah Scace stepped in.

"When I heard somebody yell for help, I came running out," Scace said.

It was Scace's first time responding to a cardiac emergency outside of a clinical setting. She quickly operated the AED.

"We started the AED, and it analyzed; it did everything it was supposed to do. It told us exactly what to do, and it told us that it was ready to administer a shock," Scace said.

The device delivered its charge, and Lieber described what happened next.

"And on the first bolt of electricity he came back to life," Lieber said.

For Scace, the moment was overwhelming.

"It was the biggest sigh of relief. I mean, I can't even put it into words how you could feel everybody just say AHH!" Scace said.

EMSA arrived within 6 minutes of the initial call and found the patient awake and alert — a result that stunned responders.

"6 minutes from them connecting with us to us arriving on scene, and in those six minutes they had done everything we could have asked for them, started CPR, found an AED, attached an AED, um, and the patient was awake upon our arrival. That is just unheard of, and it's extremely — it's amazing that this happened," EMSA Community Engagement Manager Riley Howard said.

The survivor declined to appear on camera but said he has made a full recovery without any damage to his heart. He credited the bystanders, their quick thinking, CPR, and the use of the AED.

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Howard emphasized how much bystander action matters in cardiac emergencies.

"Bystanders performing CPR or just being willing to act in general increases the patient's chance of survival by 5 to 8%. So just being willing to act, taking any action and following our instructions, you are exponentially increasing a person's chance of survival," Howard said.

On Monday, August 24, EMSA honored Lieber and Scace with a plaque and a pin, naming them "Everyday Heroes."

"They are absolutely heroes. Their actions absolutely impacted this patient's life, and there's most definitely a chance that the outcome could have been very different had they have not acted," Howard said.

Scace reflected on the recognition with humility.

"I feel like I did what anyone would have done in my situation, but it feels really good. It does," Scace said.

For Lieber, the experience came full circle. When asked about seeing his friend since the incident, he said the two have already returned to the court together.

"Yeah, we played tennis yesterday," Lieber said.

Their story is a reminder that in the right moment, any of us can make a difference. You do not need to be a healthcare professional to help. EMSA offers free educational demonstrations, so community members are prepared when minutes count. You can learn more about their resources here:

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