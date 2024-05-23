ZINK LAKE: Final testing underway ahead of Labor Day opening

TULSA, Okla. — Zink Lake is gearing up to make a splash, as it undergoes final testing ahead of its Labor Day Weekend opening.

On Thursday, semi-professional kayakers and surfers put the whitewater flumes to the test, checking both the recreational aspects and safety of the waves and currents.

Lars Osterhold, the Engineer of Record for the Zink Dam Modifications project, said construction began in October 2020 and is nearly complete. "We reached substantial completion in March of this year," Osterhold said. "Now it's just looking at all the hydraulics."

City Makes Progress on Zink Lake Project

The whitewater flume features seven drops designed for all skill levels. "Drop 4 is set up for kayakers and their playboats. Drop 3 is set up primarily for surfers," Osterhold explained. "The south end of the flume has a series of ripples for a gentler experience."

Osterhold said the City of Tulsa is still working on ordinances for what activities are allowed. The approval of motorized vessels still to be determined.

"This is an amazing investment in our community," Osterhold said, noting the proximity to the Gathering Place and the new pedestrian bridge, Williams Crossing.

Zink Lake, Williams Crossing pedestrian bridge to open Labor Day

Throughout the summer, the City of Tulsa plans to hold community meetings and events to educate the public about Zink Lake. The lake, whitewater flume, and Williams Crossing remain closed during testing.

