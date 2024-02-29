'You're supporting genocide': Tulsa students stage walkouts against Gaza war

TULSA, Okla. — The war in Israel and Israeli-occupied Palestinian territories continues to claim lives.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health reports Israeli forces shot dead dozens of Palestinians who gathered around humanitarian aid trucks Feb. 29.

Polarized reaction to Israel's actions and American support for Israel continues even in Green Country among high school students.

Marching across Edison High School to the very edge of campus Thursday, chants and signs demanding an end to the war numbered close to one hundred students.

"We're all volunteering and we all just want to come out here and make an impact," Edison senior Jorge Flores told 2 News.

Booker T. Washington High School students staged their own walkout of a similar size, marching to its football field.

Tulsa Public Schools gave 2 News the following statement regarding its decisions surrounding the student-led walkouts:

We support the right of our students to peaceful self-expression and advocacy. We have guidance in place that provides for students to safely demonstrate while minimizing disruptions to learning: students are allowed to participate in walkouts as long as they use designated areas identified by school leaders. Designated areas vary by site and are selected to prioritize student safety. Tulsa Public Schools

Local media at both schools did not have permission from TPS to get better views on campus, but 2 News did hear from student organizers at Edison like Connor Berson.

"I just saw photos of children starving, children dying, people having to bury their families," Berson said. "And that really struck my heart."

Flores also led the morning's walkout, put together by the group Tulsa Students for Ceasefire.

He said his generation cannot remain silent about the United States' role in the Israeli military's impact of more than 30,000 Palestinian civilians dead so far, drawing comparisons to the anti-Vietnam war movement a half-century ago.

"Our own government is aiding in this continuing killing of people. And it really doesn't need to be there," Flores said.

A third walkout was planned here at Jenks High School, but administrators warned a disruption to class time would have meant truancy and consequences for anyone taking part.

"If the original plan had stayed, we would have gotten more people (than Edison or Washington)," JHS organizer Claire Reaves said.

Reaves said that the school only permitting students to gather during their own lunch periods would've meant a significantly lower turnout and defeated their purpose.

"It's less impactful to be able to just (be) like, 'Oh, during lunch we're having a protest,' because we really want to get to our senator and our legislators that even though we're youth and maybe don't have a voice in elections, we still have a voice and feel things about these topics," Reaves added.

Jenks Public Schools gave 2 News the following statement regarding its decision:

The student organizer of this event worked together with JHS principals so students could understand their rights and exercise those rights within school policy without causing a disruption to the school day.

Students are permitted to peacefully protest during student free time on campus, which is defined as before/after school and during the lunch period. Any protest must take place outside of buildings. Students are not permitted to interfere with the peaceful conduct of activities on school district property. JPS Board Policy 1.22.1 shares that interfering “with the peaceful conduct of activities” includes, but is not limited to, “actions that directly interfere with any student activities, classes, study, student or faculty safety, housing or parking areas…” Jenks Public Schools

Each student said they plan to continue speaking out on social media and, when they're eligible, will vote with the issue in mind.

