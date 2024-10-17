'You have a place' | Claremore Schools expanding Fine Arts

CALREMORE, Okla. — Claremore Public Schools is looking to invest more in its fine arts program.

The program is housed at the Robson Performing Arts Center. It’s the kind of PAC you’d see on a college campus, but thanks to a gift from the Robson family, CPS Fine Arts has called the hall home since 2006.

Recently, the district made an even bigger investment into the program, hiring the first director of fine arts.

Dr. Scheyler Adkins made a career as a music teacher and principal before he got this gig. Now, he’s trying to get more Zebras into the arts.

“You have a place in our various arts programs here, or just someone who loves it. And that’s what we’re all about,” Adkins said.

Claremore offers classes for vocal music, drama, band and orchestra.

They’re looking to add more, including a music theory class.

Leaders realize few students will make a professional career out of music, but they hope the values they learn last forever.

“We’re working on creativity, teamwork, grit, motivation, and those types of things translate,” Adkins said, “Whether it’s in the concert hall, or in the operating room, or in the courtroom. Those are the types of things that we hope will translate to whatever walk of life.”

Claremore Fine Arts students have several performances lined up for December. Admission to most events is free or a small charge.

