Yale closes between 81st and 91st

TULSA, Okla. — Phase two of a nearly $30 million street widening project starts Monday. If you take Yale between 81st and 91st, you will need to find a new route.
That narrow strip of road has caused issues for drivers for years with its current layout, with complaints of accidents, speeding, and low visibility issues.
This heavily traveled portion of Yale boasts a beautiful view of Tulsa but has only two driving lanes, no sidewalks, a steep drop-off, and tight curves.
Post-project, the road will have six driving lanes that will be divided by a raised center median and dedicated left turns.
Widening the road will also improve the capacity for high traffic volumes and safer turning. Sidewalks on both sides of Yale as well as a retaining wall to eliminate drop-offs. The tight curves will also be flattened to improve sight distance.
Work started in mid-November 2021 and is expected to last four months.
