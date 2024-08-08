Woman's ashes stolen in Tulsa engraving store robbery

TULSA, Okla — Anna Daniels contacted 2 News about her sister's remains being stolen from Tulsa's Custom Crafts.

Daniels said she was devastated that someone could do such a thing.

"It would mean everything in the world to get that urn back," said Daniels.

Daniels took her late sister Kathy's ashes to get her name, birthday, and the day she died engraved into her permanent home.

However, Anna received a call from Custom Crafts and was informed they were robbed, and Kathy's urn was stolen.

"As soon as he said it was stolen, I burst into tears, and I dropped my phone, and I've been crying for two days," said Daniels.

Harrison Duff owns Customs Crafts. Duff said the thief broke in during the early hours of the morning.

"Everything else financially can be replaced, but the urn specifically, I can't replace that," said Duff.

Daniels said her sister Kathy was more than just a sister.

"She meant everything in the world to me; she was my protector," said Daniels.

2 News Called Tulsa police, and they said they're still investigating the robbery.

