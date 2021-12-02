Woman shot in the chest near 193rd and Yale

BIXBY, Okla. — The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office said one person is in custody and a woman is recovering after being shot in the chest.
It happened around 3 p.m. in the 19300 block of south Yale.
This is a developing story and 2 News will update as it develops.
Trending Stories:
- Oklahoma Natural Gas customers should expect monthly bill increase
- DOWNLOAD the 2 News Oklahoma app for alerts
- Coweta police identify man wanted in armed robbery at Kum & Go
- FOLLOW 2 News Oklahoma on Facebook
- Oklahoma, Oklahoma State 2022 football schedules released
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --
- Download our free app for Apple, Android and Kindle devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Twitter