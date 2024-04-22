STILL MISSING: Tulsa woman wants answers 2 years after her husband disappeared

SAPULPA, Okla. — Gregory Treace is a father of two. He was battling lymphoma in June 2022 when he left with his brother and a friend to go fishing.

His wife, Billie Treace, never saw him again.

“We don’t stop thinking about it,” said Billie. “My daughter is seven and she is still, ‘I miss my daddy, where is my daddy?’ and I don’t have a good answer to that still."

Billie said after her husband’s disappearance, she got conflicting stories from her brother-in-law.

“We do know that they were fighting, based on a text,” she said.

Treace’s last known location was his mother’s house and property outside of Sapulpa. His brother told her Gregory took off walking, but his shoes and shorts were later found at the house.

“It’s gravel roads; it’s not somewhere you would take off barefoot,” Billie said.

Cadaver dogs searched the property and surrounding area multiple times since his disappearance. Billie said she believes they would have found his body by now if he was there.

She last heard from the Creek County investigator on the case in September. That investigator is now out of the office on a several-month training course. Billie said limited resources in departments impact cases of missing persons.

“New cases come along and there is only so much attention that can be given towards them,” she said.

Billie wants answers for closure. She wants answers so she can get help to take care of her children. A life insurance policy requires a death certificate.

“I’ve just learned how to be a single mom without the benefits, so that’s difficult,” Billie said.

2 News asked whether the brother knows more than he’s letting on to investigators and family members.

“Yes, I believe that he absolutely knows what happened to him and where he is,” said Billie. “I wish he could find it in his heart to tell us.”

The brother is in jail for domestic assault and battery. He was arrested shortly after Treace’s disappearance.

In the meantime, Billie is hoping lawmakers will hear pleas that more resources are critical.

On April 23, Billie Treace and many others will rally at the Oklahoma State Capitol starting at 10:30 a.m.

Organizers are trying to collect 650 shoes, representing each missing person in Oklahoma. Afterward, they plan to donate them to the homeless community in the Oklahoma City metro area.

