Woman dies after being shot by Cherokee County deputy

BRIGGS, Okla. — A woman is dead after being shot by a Cherokee County deputy on May 27, the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said.

2 News Oklahoma went to the area where it happened and got answers from authorities.

CCSO said that in a rural area east of Tahlequah called Briggs that night, a domestic violence call turned deadly. Several neighbors told us it happened at a trailer park located along U.S. 62.

“I was at my house and then I see the marshal come flying through here,” Andrew Solis recalled to us.

Solis saw emergency vehicles responding to a situation a few trailers down from him on May 27, video he recorded shows.

Andrew Solis Emergency crews responding to the 9-1-1 call on May 27, captured on a neighbor's cellphone.

Solis stepped outside to see what was going on when authorities arrived here around 6 p.m., he told us, “And then I heard a gunshot, so I ran inside and then I got my phone and came back out here and [started] recording.”

When asked what thoughts ran through his mind after hearing a gunshot near where he lives, he replied, “I was just like, you know, ‘Everybody, what’s going on?’ I knew the police were down there, so I wasn’t too worried — I know they have guns.”

CCSO said the first deputy on scene reportedly found a “badly injured” 74-year-old woman lying on the living room floor. The lady reportedly told him a female family member had attacked and beaten her.

After finding the suspect in a bedroom armed with a “sharp pointed object,” the deputy reportedly told her to drop it several times, with the suspect each time refusing.

The Sheriff’s Office said the 34-year-old female suspect made a sudden movement toward the deputy, who then shot her in the upper body with his handgun.

After receiving first aid, the CCSO said the suspect was taken to a nearby hospital, where she died.

The 74-year-old victim was flown to a Tulsa-area hospital for treatment.

2 News reached out to Cherokee County Sheriff Jason Chennault to ask for more details on May 28. However, he texted us that he wouldn’t give interviews about the shooting.

We also left a voicemail with the company that manages the trailer park.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is investigating this shooting.

CCSO said it placed the deputy who fired the shot on administrative leave.

