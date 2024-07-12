WILD HORSES, DONKEYS: Claremore adoption event brings wild animals to Oklahoma

CLAREMORE, Okla. — The Claremore Expo Center was full of wild horses and donkeys up for adoption on July 12.

The adoption event brought the wild animals from the western United States to hopefully be rehomed in Oklahoma.

The event was hosted by the U.S. Bureau of Land Management which oversees the large animals.

"I think these horses are phenomenal," said horse trainer Patricia Adams.

The horses and donkeys gathered after being wild. The wrangling is due to oversized herds and to protect the resources in the areas.

"Adopting a wild horse, you know, you give one a good home and that horse once it’s trained and gentled can be a great part of a ranch or a farm just as good as any other domesticated horse," said Kristine Dedolph with the bureau.



She said Oklahoma is a great place for these animals due to its land and access to natural resources.

"They do very well here in Oklahoma. We have a lot of grass and rainfall and there’s a lot of open space and agriculture industries are really going here and so these horses can provide an excellent resource to help with that," said Dedolph.

The adoption fee for these animals starts at $125. The event was auction auction-style event where people bid on the wild horses and donkeys.

"I said these horses need food sources so they need help. They can’t all stay on the range," said Adams.

The benefits don’t stop with the horses. Burros are natural protectors on farms.

"The burro I said I have at home she did that for a living for quite a few years. She ran and made sure my sheep didn’t get eaten," said Dedolph.

As the adoptions began the donkey hee-hawed with excitement.



The U.S. Bureau of Land Management offers an incentive for adoptions. Ranchers who get ownership papers and a vet check after a year will get $1000.

For many of the ranchers they saddle up for adoption day

"I love my mustangs. I’ve had thoroughbred horses of every breed that can be registered," said Adams.

Most of the animals were adopted on July 12 with more auctions being held on July 13 from 8 a.m. to noon.

