Wife of Rhema Bible Church co-pastor pleads no contest to animal cruelty charges

TULSA, Okla. — Mia Hagin, the wife of Rhema Bible Church co-pastor Craig Hagin, has pleaded no contest to animal cruelty charges.

Judge April Seibert accepted Hagin's plea and reduced her charges to two misdemeanor counts of disturbing the peace. Hagin must also take classes as part of her sentence and pay a $100 fine per count.

Hagin's husband, Craig Hagin, is due in court on April 28.

Both Mia and Craig Hagin were arrested last month after officers found 25 dogs and cats inside their home. Court documents say that the home was filled with trash and the animals were withheld food and water.

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