What's in the water? | Bartlesville woman gets sick in Cancun, scammed for $60k

TULSA, Okla — 20-year-old Zara Hull took off to Cancun with some friends and her boyfriend, Jake Snider, to enjoy their summer vacation.

However, things took a turn after Zara started showing seizure-like symptoms after being served some water at her resort.

Her friend Kaylie also suffered milder symptoms.

"Within minutes of taking that sip of water, we were just done," said Hull.

"Jake had to come get us and take us to the bathroom because we just, we were not doing good."

Zara was unable to move, so Jake asked for a wheelchair.

Jake said he was told it was going to be around 15 minutes until a wheelchair arrived, so he decided to carry Zara upstairs.

"It was about 30 minutes, and she started having the shaking seizure activity," said Jake.

Because of her symptoms, Zara was taken to what she was told was a private hospital.

She says she thinks the water contained something inside that gave her a bad reaction.

"We don't know because they did not give us the report," said Hull.

"They did not give us much about what was in my system or anything, and I knocked out in the room."

Hull and her boyfriend were charged extra fees for different things.

For Snider to sleep in the same room as Hull, he was charged more than $200 for one night.

Then, the hospital charged $30,000 for a medical flight to Dallas.

Jake recalled the amount of money they had to spend for what turned out to be a ruined vacation.

“This turned into 60 grand pretty quick- if you want to plug in vacation costs, we're probably at $65,000.”

Since checking into a Dallas hospital, Hull's scans have all come in normal, which means that what she was experiencing a few days ago most likely weren't seizures.

Due to a lack of information, there may never be a definitive answer to what happened to Hull.

Still, she thinks there was something in the water that affected her.

"If you look at my water, there is so much fizz at the top of it, like it's almost like it's a sprite," she said.

"The water comes out of a pitcher at the bar. So there was no need for my water to look like that."

Hull and her family has set up a Go Fund Me to help pay for the expenses they racked up during their time in Cancun.

