WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW: Keeping your dog safe during 4th of July

TULSA, Okla. — Most annual fireworks events in Green Country will be back in action after being canceled last year because of the pandemic. With all these events going on, now is a good time to know how to protect your pets during all the festivities.

According to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty of Animals, more dogs run away in the month of July than any other month. Experts say fireworks are likely to blame.

The loud noises and bright lights often scare dogs causing them to panic and want to get out. Oklahoma shelters are already overwhelmed. There is even a waiting list of more than one hundred people at most shelters of owners who want to surrender their pets.

“Dogs behave in a very different way when they are frightened so you should never assume that a dog is going to be okay in a backyard. Taking those precautions and trying to keep those pets from entering our shelter system is critical right now,” executive director for Oklahoma Alliance for Animals, Erin Shackelford said.

The agency tells 2 news a few things you can do to prevent that:

Bring your dog inside a room without doors or windows.

Preoccupy them with something while you are gone. That can be either a bone or a chew toy.

Play music or put on the TV to help drown out the noise of fireworks.

Get them microchipped. If they are already, make sure your address and contact information is up to date. You can learn more on how to do that by CLICKING HERE

