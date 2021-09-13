WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW: Born & Raised Music Festival

PRYOR, Okla. — Rockin' on through the weekend! The Born & Raised Music Festival is happening for the first time ever on Sept. 18 and 19.

The inaugural lineup includes headliners such as ZZ Top and Cody Jinks. The festival will take place at the Pryor Creek Music Festival Grounds.

More than 30 acts will be featured during a weekend filled with music and camping for festival lovers.

People can also see performances from Blackberry Smoke, Lucinda Williams, Parker McCollum, and many more.

Born & Raised is set to feature The BBQ Ranch curated by legendary pitmaster Wayne Mueller, as well as other top pitmasters in the region. Samples and BBQ demonstrations will be offered for foodies and festival goers alike.

While there is no official policy requirements in place for attendees, event officials are strongly encouraging all fans to either get the COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test result prior to arriving at the festival.

More info for the Born & Raised Music Festival including set times can be found here.

