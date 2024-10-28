'What recourse do we have?': Tulsa business required to pay for graffiti cleanup

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa business is out hundreds of dollars after fixing a code violation.

They say the problem is that they didn’t cause the graffiti and don’t want to continue to be responsible for cleaning it up.

So, they sent 2 News an email to investigate the issue. 2 News went to the business to listen to the production manager and brought their concerns to the city.

“My question is, what recourse do we have?,” said Randy Chavous.

Randy Chavous, production manager at Alpha Investment Casting, showed the graffiti they’ve already cleaned up at the business’ north Tulsa property.

KJRH

“Over here, they’ve used the cleaner, but you can still see kind of an outline faint phantom lines of what used to be up there,” said Chavous.

An employee spent about 12 hours cleaning up the graffiti, even painting over colorful text on a brick wall, but it’s still going to take some work to get back to normal. They say it’s time and money away from the business.

“We understand it’s our property,” said Chavous. “We’re responsible. How much control do we have when we leave here? Anybody just walking around with a spray can can just help themselves.”

They got this code violation earlier this month and ended up spending nearly $400 in labor and materials to fix the problem.

KJRH

They reached out to 2 News for help. In his email, Chavous says “We feel it is unfair for a small business to be responsible for a crime we didn’t commit.”

He echoed that during an interview on Oct. 28.

“We’re a small business,” said Chavous. “We watch our bottom dollar, and we think this is money well spent keeping it in the company giving it to the employees doing something for them then having to constantly go over graffiti.”

He says if they get cited again, it could quickly add up.

“If it gets to be something every week, we could be in violation every week, so that’s what I want to do. If we can just find some common ground, we definitely want to work for the city, and we definitely want to do what’s right,” said Chavous.

KJRH



We took Chavous’ concerns to the city, asking, “Is there a solution that would not require the business to be responsible for the cleanup of graffiti if it happens in the future?”

In a statement, the city said, “Business owners and homeowners are responsible for cleanup on their own property. The data we have collected just from cleaning up graffiti on city property tells us that the quicker the graffiti is addressed, the less likely it is to become an ongoing problem.”

Chavous hopes that’s the case.

“This is something that we don’t want to turn into a weekly or monthly expense,” said Chavous.

The city does ask property owners who are victims of vandalism to report it, even it’s just online to TPD.

They provided additional information on their graffiti process.

“The City of Tulsa does have graffiti crews, but they are solely dedicated to cleaning public properties that the City owns. In circumstances where a complaint comes in through 311 about graffiti on private property, the City works hand-in-hand with the property owner to bring the property into compliance while giving them ample time to clean up the vandalism that has occurred. Any new violations will require a new notice allowing the owner ample time to abate the violation.”

Small businesses located in downtown Tulsa within the IDL can request service from the Downtown Tulsa Partnership to assist in private-property graffiti removal. Information about that process can be found here.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

