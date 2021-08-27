Weekend events include hot air balloons, cat videos, outdoor markets

Hot air balloons, outdoor markets, and cat videos - oh my!

If you're looking for something to do this weekend in Green Country, then we got some new details for you!

Oklahoma Festival of Ballooning

The City of Muskogee is kicking off this year's Oklahoma Festival of Ballooning!

Dozens of hot air balloons will be filling the sky throughout the three-day event. You can even pay to take a ride on a tethered balloon!

There will also be helicopter rides and parachute jumpers. Live music and food trucks, as well as activities for kids, will be available.

Daily admission to the Festival of Ballooning is only 10 dollars a car for general admission.

Gates open Friday night at 5 p.m. at Hatbox Field in Muskogee and runs all weekend long.

To find the full schedule of events, click here.

Tulsa Home & Outdoor Market

If you're looking to spend some cash on new items for your home, you're in luck.

The Tulsa Home & Outdoor Market kicks off Friday morning at Expo Square in Tulsa.

It's a one-stop-shop for everything in your home, including:



gardening tools

tornado safe rooms

foundation repairs

and more!

There will be over 100 local vendors at the three-day event. It runs from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and again on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Tickets are five dollars for adults and kids 12 and under are free.

Internet Cat Video Festival

And this last event is like watching cat on Youtube at home - but bigger and better!

That's right. There's an Internet Cat Video Festival happening right here in Tulsa.

People and their families are invited out to the Philbrook Lawn to catch this year's best feline-focused films.

There will be food and activities starting at 5:30 on Friday. The movies start at 8 p.m.

To reserve seats for the Internet Cat Video Festival, Philbrook Museum's website still has them available.

Trending Stories:



Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --