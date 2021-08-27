Weekend events include hot air balloons, cat videos, outdoor markets

Hot air balloons, outdoor markets, and cat videos - oh my!
If you're looking for something to do this weekend in Green Country, then we got some new details for you!
Oklahoma Festival of Ballooning
The City of Muskogee is kicking off this year's Oklahoma Festival of Ballooning!
Dozens of hot air balloons will be filling the sky throughout the three-day event. You can even pay to take a ride on a tethered balloon!
There will also be helicopter rides and parachute jumpers. Live music and food trucks, as well as activities for kids, will be available.
Daily admission to the Festival of Ballooning is only 10 dollars a car for general admission.
Gates open Friday night at 5 p.m. at Hatbox Field in Muskogee and runs all weekend long.
To find the full schedule of events, click here.
Tulsa Home & Outdoor Market
If you're looking to spend some cash on new items for your home, you're in luck.
The Tulsa Home & Outdoor Market kicks off Friday morning at Expo Square in Tulsa.
It's a one-stop-shop for everything in your home, including:
- gardening tools
- tornado safe rooms
- foundation repairs
- and more!
There will be over 100 local vendors at the three-day event. It runs from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and again on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Tickets are five dollars for adults and kids 12 and under are free.
Internet Cat Video Festival
And this last event is like watching cat on Youtube at home - but bigger and better!
That's right. There's an Internet Cat Video Festival happening right here in Tulsa.
People and their families are invited out to the Philbrook Lawn to catch this year's best feline-focused films.
There will be food and activities starting at 5:30 on Friday. The movies start at 8 p.m.
To reserve seats for the Internet Cat Video Festival, Philbrook Museum's website still has them available.
Trending Stories:
- BOK Center to host first concert in 17 months on Friday, includes safety upgrades
- DOWNLOAD the 2 News Oklahoma app for alerts
- Tulsa hospital releases video showing unvaccinated patient's journey through COVID-19 treatment
- FOLLOW 2 News Oklahoma on Facebook
- TPS' Carnegie Elementary closed 'due to staff absences'
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --
- Download our free app for Apple, Android and Kindle devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Twitter