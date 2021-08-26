Tulsa hospital releases video showing unvaccinated patient's journey through COVID-19 treatment

TULSA, Okla. — Hillcrest Hospital South in Tulsa released a video on Wednesday showing what a COVID-19 patient who hasn't been vaccinated goes through.
The experience takes the viewer through what a patient would see from the moment they test positive for the virus, through admission to the hospital and transfer to the intensive care unit.
Hillcrest South is using the video experience as a way to urge more people to get vaccinated.
As of Wednesday's weekly epidemiology report from the Oklahoma State Department of Health, there have been more than 39,000 new COVID-19 cases reported in August with only 5.08 percent of those coming from vaccinated individuals.
According to the same report, 93.3 percent of COVID-19 hospital admissions in the last 30 days have been unvaccinated individuals.
There are 480 people with COVID-19 in Tulsa hospitals as of Thursday morning, including 64 pediatric patients.
Trending Stories:
- Pentagon confirms explosion outside of airport in Kabul
- DOWNLOAD the 2 News Oklahoma app for alerts
- Man sentenced to life in prison after appeal altered tribal investigations in Oklahoma
- FOLLOW 2 News Oklahoma on Facebook
- Former Oklahoma state rep dies in Oologah Lake incident
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --
- Download our free app for Apple, Android and Kindle devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Twitter