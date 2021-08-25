Jimcy McGirt sentenced to life in prison after appeal altered criminal investigations in Oklahoma

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — The man at the center of a landmark U.S. Supreme Court case for Oklahomans will remain in prison for life, a judge ruled in Muskogee on Wednesday.
A jury convicted Jimcy McGirt on two counts of Aggravated Sexual Abuse In Indian Country, and one count of Abusive Sexual Contact in Indian Country in November.
McGirt received his sentence more than a year after his appeal set off a chain reaction of new trials for convicted Oklahomans in response to the Supreme Court's McGirt vs. Oklahoma ruling.
McGirt had appealed his original conviction by saying the State of Oklahoma didn't have the jurisdiction to prosecute him on lands still belonging to Muscogee (Creek) Nation.
The resulting decision determined that much of eastern Oklahoma remained tribal land, and federal investigators would have jurisdiction in cases on those lands or involving tribal members.
