Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Garth Brooks planning vaccination requirements for upcoming dive bar tour

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Michael Loccisano
NASHVILLE, TN - NOVEMBER 08: Musical artist Garth Brooks attends the 51st annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 8, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)
PHOTOS: Stars Walk The CMA Red Carpet
Posted at 2:13 PM, Aug 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-24 16:25:16-04

TULSA, Okla. — Country music superstar and Oklahoma native Garth Brooks announced Monday that his upcoming dive bar shows will be fully vaccinated.

“I’m vaccinated, 100% vaccinated," Brooks said in his latest "Inside Studio G" social media video. "Everybody on the freakin’ tour, vaccinated."

Brooks canceled his previously scheduled stadium tour shows due to the latest surge in COVID-19 cases.

He explained in Monday's video his decision to cancel those shows and his reasoning for requiring COVID-19 vaccinations for the dive bar shows.

Dates and locations for the upcoming dive bar shows haven't been announced.

“I cannot make you get vaccinated," Brooks said. "Until it becomes a law, it is a choice. And people, when things are a choice, you have to understand and respect that we’re all going to make our own choices.”

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7