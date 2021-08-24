Garth Brooks planning vaccination requirements for upcoming dive bar tour

TULSA, Okla. — Country music superstar and Oklahoma native Garth Brooks announced Monday that his upcoming dive bar shows will be fully vaccinated.

“I’m vaccinated, 100% vaccinated," Brooks said in his latest "Inside Studio G" social media video. "Everybody on the freakin’ tour, vaccinated."

Brooks canceled his previously scheduled stadium tour shows due to the latest surge in COVID-19 cases.

He explained in Monday's video his decision to cancel those shows and his reasoning for requiring COVID-19 vaccinations for the dive bar shows.

Dates and locations for the upcoming dive bar shows haven't been announced.

“I cannot make you get vaccinated," Brooks said. "Until it becomes a law, it is a choice. And people, when things are a choice, you have to understand and respect that we’re all going to make our own choices.”

