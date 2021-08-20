Tulsa toddler's hospitalization documented by mother working COVID-19 nurse

TULSA, Okla. — The battle with COVID-19 for a Tulsa toddler is being documented by her mother who works as a nurse dealing with infected patients.

Three-year-old Aurora Cannon is at St. Francis Children's Hospital dealing with COVID-19 and pneumonia complications causing severe respiratory distress.

Aurora's mother Amelia has been documenting her little girl's struggles and fight on Facebook.

Ameila says she caught COVID-19 while working as a nurse dealing with COVID-19 patients daily and unfortunately brought the illness home to her family.

While her husband and younger daughter Alice had fairly mild experiences, Aurora had to be hospitalized about three weeks ago.

"Angry that I come to work and exhaust myself to treat unvaccinated patients," Amelia wrote on Facebook.

"Only to bring it home to my babies. Can you imagine my frustration? My guilt? My fear?"

After several ups and downs and varying levels of oxygen needed throughout the last few days, Aurora had to be rushed to the pediatric ICU in an effort to get keep her breathing.

"I see this all day every day at work, but when it’s your own baby…. I can’t even explain the fear," Amelia wrote.

"I am scared. Dad is scared. Aurora is scared."

As of Thursday, Aurora had been on BiPap -- a form of noninvasive ventilator -- to regulate her breathing.

Amelia wrote on Facebook Friday morning that Aurora has been doing much better since getting on BiPap and that x-rays of her lungs are starting to show some improvement.

"There is no way to know if this is because the worst of the virus is over or because of the pressure of the bipap," Amelia says.

"So shes earned a (brief) break from the bipap and will switch to the non rebreather this afternoon to see how she does."

Doctors plan to put Aurora back on BiPap on Friday evening and she'll have another x-ray on Saturday.

Anyone looking to help Aurora and her family can donate to this GoFundMe account or pay for an upcoming meal for the family here.

