Tulsa City Council to consider mask 'resolution' after heated mandate debate

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa City Council has another meeting scheduled with masks on the agenda that could bring about a different kind of face covering legislation.

The city council's agenda for their Wednesday night meeting includes a consideration and potential vote for or against a mask "resolution."

A resolution would only "encourage" Tulsans to wear masks as opposed to requiring them.

Wednesday's meeting comes after last week's special meeting during which citizens and councilors debated whether or not a mandate should be put in place.

That meeting ended with councilors deciding to table the discussion until Wednesday's regularly scheduled meeting.

Councilors are also expected to consider a resolution encouraging Tulsans ages 12 and older to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. and will allow for public comment.

