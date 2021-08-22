Marshall Brewing Co. thanks Tulsa Fire Department for saving taproom

TULSA, Okla — Marshall Brewing Company is thanking the Tulsa Fire Department for protecting their taproom from the flames earlier this year.

Thanks to the heroic efforts of the Tulsa firefighters, the taproom is still standing.

Back in February, a fire broke out at the Fischer Brother's Office Supply building next to Marshall's Taproom.

The fire started during the winter storm, more than 60 firefighters took turns battling the flames and enduring the freezing temperatures.

Their efforts protected the taproom from being consumed by the fire.

Sunday evening the owner of Marshal Brewing Company is partnering with Andolini's Pizza and Tulsa Crime Stoppers to thank each of those fire crews for saving his taproom with free beer and pizza.

Eric Marshall, owner of Marshall Brewing Co., tells 2 News, “these guys and gals have literally risked their lives and been in just extreme weather conditions where they were covered in ice, to have them at the end of the day tell me they were sorry they couldn’t do more when they literally saved the building was just completely humbling.”

The appreciation event will go until 7:00 p.m.

