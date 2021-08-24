MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. — "I'm probably the biggest redneck you'll ever meet in your life."

You can't get more "Oklahoma" than Trez Beck.

"I got the big truck and the big lawnmower and all that stuff," Beck says.

"So I guess that classifies as a redneck."

This 22-year-old lives in Valliant, Oklahoma.

"You blink once, you're going to miss it," he says. "That's about as big as it gets!"

>> Photos: Oklahoma man's 'Mega Mower' leads to social media fame

However, Beck is known around the world as the builder of the "Mega Mower" -- a lawnmower given to him by his grandfather who owned a machine shop for 30 years.

"I grew up in the machine shop learning how to tinker and things," Beck says.

Four years ago, Beck had the brilliant idea to use the skills he learned from his grandfather and modify the small mower.

"I'm a little mechanically inclined and a little bit on the stupid side, too," he says.

"So I decided 'let's put these big tires on a lawnmower and see what we can do with it.'"

The Mega Mower is a regular Craftsman lawnmower with its original engine, but it's a bit taller now since he added 37-inch tires from his old truck.

"I'm 6'2" and the seat of it is actually perfectly level with my head right here."

The top speed is about 15 miles an hour.

"It's a complicated little machine, but it works."

A friend told Beck if he started posting videos, he thought he might go viral.

Turns out that friend was right. Beck's TikTok account has doubled in size and has almost 3 million likes. People everywhere want to know what's next.

When asked how it went when he turned the Mega Mower into a pontoon boat, Beck said, "It went great. I was intending for it to go out on the water and flip over, but it worked a lot better than I thought it would."

Now Beck is trying to get his creation tagged so he can officially go out on the water and do some fishing.

"I think that'd be funny."

Beck's creation is so funny and so popular, he's been contacted by the producers of MTV's "Ridiculousness."

"I'm actually going to be on one of their episodes coming up with a couple of my videos off of TikTok."

There's also a clothing line in the making. Beck says Granger Smith with Yee Yee Apparel has contacted him.

"I think that'd be neat because that just screams redneck," Beck says.

"Some big jacked-up lawnmower you know. That's right up their alley."

Beck says he has big plans for the Mega Mower and he's enjoying the ride to fame and maybe even fortune.

"Here I am I'm actually going to be on TV with it," he says.

"This is positively Oklahoma and when they see this thing they'll be like yep that's McCurtain county right there."

