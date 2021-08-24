Photos: Oklahoma man's 'Mega Mower' leads to social media fame
Oklahoma man Trez Beck is known around the world as the builder of the "Mega Mower" -- a lawnmower given to him by his grandfather who owned a machine shop for 30 years.
Photos: Oklahoma man's 'Mega Mower' leads to social media fame
Oklahoma man Trez Beck is known around the world as the builder of the "Mega Mower" -- a lawnmower given to him by his grandfather who owned a machine shop for 30 years.Trez Beck
Oklahoma man Trez Beck is known around the world as the builder of the "Mega Mower" -- a lawnmower given to him by his grandfather who owned a machine shop for 30 years.Trez Beck
Oklahoma man Trez Beck is known around the world as the builder of the "Mega Mower" -- a lawnmower given to him by his grandfather who owned a machine shop for 30 years.Trez Beck
Oklahoma man Trez Beck is known around the world as the builder of the "Mega Mower" -- a lawnmower given to him by his grandfather who owned a machine shop for 30 years.Trez Beck
Oklahoma man Trez Beck is known around the world as the builder of the "Mega Mower" -- a lawnmower given to him by his grandfather who owned a machine shop for 30 years.Trez Beck
Oklahoma man Trez Beck is known around the world as the builder of the "Mega Mower" -- a lawnmower given to him by his grandfather who owned a machine shop for 30 years.Trez Beck