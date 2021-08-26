BOK Center to host first concert in 17 months on Friday, includes safety upgrades

TULSA, Okla. — For the first time in nearly a year and a half, the BOK Center will host an in-person concert. Alan Jackson is the first to be back inside the venue on Friday after having to reschedule.

The BOK Center announces that during this time, the space is placing "a strong focus on the health and safety of its guests and employees."

Local Tulsa venues, including the BOK Center and Cain's Ballroom, have announced they're approaching each concert on a 'case-by-case basis.' This means future concerts could have health and safety guidelines that will impact each show.

ASM Global, the company that manages the BOK, follows its own health and safety protocol known as VenueShield. The goal of the protocol is to increase sanitation and reducing touchpoints for a minimal community spread to keep guests and employees safe.

One of the new VenueShield features includes a recently installed air filtration system to improve indoor air quality inside the BOK Center.

Other VenueShield protocols include:

Face coverings are recommended to be worn inside BOK Center

Social distancing is promoted to the best extent possible in all areas, including but not limited to: venue entrances and exits, concourse space, food service areas, and box office.

When social distancing cannot be achieved, steps will be taken to install physical barriers such as plexiglass at concession stands.

Throughout the venue signage related to physical distancing, avoiding touching one’s face, wearing a face covering, and signage encouraging frequently sanitizing and washing hands can be found.

Hand sanitizing stations are placed throughout the facility.

High touchpoint areas (such as door handles, elevator buttons, toilets, sinks, soap and towel dispensers, and escalator rails) are treated with continuous and enhanced cleaning along with all occupied spaces.

PPE will be distributed to employees upon arrival and face coverings and gloves are required for those handling food, disinfectants, cleaning areas, or high-touch surfaces throughout the venue.

To purchase tickets to see Alan Jackson or any other artist, you can check out the BOK Center's website.

