TPS' Carnegie Elementary closed 'due to staff absences'

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Public Schools' Carnegie Elementary announces it will be closed for in-person learning on Thursday "due to staff absences."

In their Facebook announcement, schools officials say families will have a chance to pick up Chromebooks and chargers for their students safely if they believe distanced learning will continue.

Students are still eligible to receive free breakfast and lunch meals. School officials say that those can be picked up by appointment only at the Ross Child Nutrition building on 8934 Latimer Street in Tulsa.

Parents can call 918-833-8670 or email cns@tulsaschools.org to arrange a meal pick-up time.

