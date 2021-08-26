TPS' Carnegie Elementary closed 'due to staff absences'

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Public Schools' Carnegie Elementary announces it will be closed for in-person learning on Thursday "due to staff absences."
In their Facebook announcement, schools officials say families will have a chance to pick up Chromebooks and chargers for their students safely if they believe distanced learning will continue.
Students are still eligible to receive free breakfast and lunch meals. School officials say that those can be picked up by appointment only at the Ross Child Nutrition building on 8934 Latimer Street in Tulsa.
Parents can call 918-833-8670 or email cns@tulsaschools.org to arrange a meal pick-up time.
Trending Stories:
- Former Oklahoma state rep dies in Oologah Lake incidente
- DOWNLOAD the 2 News Oklahoma app for alerts
- Bartlesville COVID-19 survivor shares regret over not getting vaccineal
- FOLLOW 2 News Oklahoma on Facebook
- Nirvana sued by man featured on album cover as a baby
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --
- Download our free app for Apple, Android and Kindle devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Twitter