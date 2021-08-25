Former Oklahoma state rep, local physician dies in Oologah Lake incident

OOLOGAH LAKE, Okla. — A former Oklahoma state representative and Owasso physician died Tuesday in an incident on Oologah Lake.
Former Rep. Dale Derby (R-Owasso), 72, served in the Oklahoma State Legislature from 2016-2018.
2 News Oklahoma has reached out to Oklahoma Highway Patrol for more details.
Trending Stories:
- Oklahoma man's 'Mega Mower' leads to social media fame
- DOWNLOAD the 2 News Oklahoma app for alerts
- Dewey family left to pay for air conditioning replacement despite home warranty deal
- FOLLOW 2 News Oklahoma on Facebook
- Garth Brooks planning vaccination requirements for upcoming dive bar tour
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --
- Download our free app for Apple, Android and Kindle devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Twitter