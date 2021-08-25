Watch
Former Oklahoma state rep, local physician dies in Oologah Lake incident

Oklahoma State House of Representatives
Dale Derby, 72, died in an incident on Oologah Lake on Aug. 24.
Dale Derby
Posted at 11:01 AM, Aug 25, 2021
2021-08-25

OOLOGAH LAKE, Okla. — A former Oklahoma state representative and Owasso physician died Tuesday in an incident on Oologah Lake.

Former Rep. Dale Derby (R-Owasso), 72, served in the Oklahoma State Legislature from 2016-2018.

2 News Oklahoma has reached out to Oklahoma Highway Patrol for more details.

