'We need action here': Haskell County viewer fed up with murky drinking water

HASKELL COUNTY, Okla. — After not getting a desired response from Haskell County Water Company, a Haskell County resident contacted 2 News about their ongoing water complaints.

The community member, who wants to remain anonymous for privacy concerns, said they are fed up.

"We're tired of being treated like that," said the viewer. "We're tired of having to drink dirty water. We're tired of not knowing what's in our water."

The water customer told 2 News the quality has been a problem for the past year, and describes the water "as if it has sand in it."

"We need to be treated respectfully. Our needs need to be answered,” said the Haskell County viewer.

Haskell County held a meeting where residents voiced similar complaints on March 7. The viewer told 2 News their water is improving, but that there's days where it's brown and has an odor.

"We need them to have action, we need action here," the water customer said. "Because the last thing we want is someone getting sick (or) someone dying.”

2 News called the Haskell County Water Company but was told staff were not available for an interview.

Haskell County District 3 commissioner Billy Cloud was able to provide a statement.

"We want to get in there, get with finances and get that whole system rebuilt if any way possible,” said Cloud.

Commissioner Cloud said because the water company is a nonprofit and co-owned by paying community members, this will allow him to potentially collaborate with it to find a solution.

The viewer who contacted 2 News said they just want something done.

"Haskell County Water Company could be sustainable," they said. "(Then) we wouldn't have to buy water from neighboring communities".

