'We know we can impact many lives': OU Health expands cancer care in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — OU Health announced a major expansion of cancer care in Tulsa at 41st and Yale. a move leaders said could bring hope to families across northeast Oklahoma by providing advanced treatment closer to home.

For Dana Jones, a cancer survivor, the news hits close to home. In 2021, Jones said her life changed in an instant.

“It was really a shock, I mean, I was scared,” Jones said.

Jones, who was 44 at the time, said she was stunned when doctors confirmed her diagnosis.

“When they came back and told me it was cancer, I was really shocked,” Jones said.

OU Health said Jones’ story reflects a broader need across the region. According to the organization, an estimated 24,000 new cancer diagnoses were expected in Oklahoma in 2025, with roughly 8,000 of those cases occurring in northeast Oklahoma.

Robert Mannel, director of the OU Health Stephenson Cancer Center, said the expansion is designed to address that growing demand.

“Huge impact… Therapies that otherwise they would have to leave the state of Oklahoma to receive,” Mannel said.

The new Stephenson Cancer Center facility will span more than 175,000 square feet. OU Health said the center will include advanced cancer research laboratories, specialized clinics, and access to clinical trials.

Jones said the expansion could make a meaningful difference for people living outside of Tulsa.

“Hopefully it will help the community, even in the rural areas around Tulsa, to hopefully get the treatment they need,” Jones said.

Mannel said the Tulsa facility will include 70 exam rooms, significantly expanding capacity and improving access to care for patients from rural and underserved communities.

“The exciting part about this is we know we can impact many lives in northeast Oklahoma,” Mannel said.

OU Health said the new cancer center is expected to open in 2028.

