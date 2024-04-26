"We don't know, unless you tell us" Broken Arrow PD hosts open forum for neighbors

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The Broken Arrow police department wants to know what people think. They scheduled two forums, one on April 25, and another on April 29, at 6:30 p.m., inside the Northeastern State Broken Arrow Campus Annex Room.

2 News Oklahoma attended the April 25 meeting, to hear what citizens have on their mind.

Theresa Williamson, a Broken Arrow resident of 42 years, said she's "pleased," with the department, but doesn't think it is perfect. She took the opportunity to learn.

"It’s not fair for me to be judgemental without having been there on the scene, and seeing what was happening," Williamson said.

Chief Brandon Berryhill is preparing for the next bond, and trying to be proactive as the city grows. That's why his department hired Matrix Consulting Group to help guide the future.

"We’re the most public representatives of city government there is," Berryhill said.

Only eight members of the general public attended the April 25 meeting. Most of them generally support the department. They supported an addition of mental health officers, as well as getting officers out and about at public events.

Chief Berryhill tells 2 News, there will soon be an online-survey to gauge the public's opinions. They're hoping to get at least 500-600 responses.

