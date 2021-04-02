Washington County deputy laid to rest Friday afternoon

TULSA, Okla. — Washington County Deputy Kyle Davis is being laid to rest on Friday, April 2, 2021.

Deputy Davis died in March following an altercation with an inmate at the Washington County Detention Center in Bartlesville, Okla. Davis began his career in law enforcement with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office in 2008 and was promoted to deputy sheriff in 2010.

The celebration of life service will start at 2 p.m. at the Copan High School gymnasium. The service is expected to be short with a preacher, as well as a few friends and family speaking. The graveside service will begin shortly after.

Gov. Kevin Stitt ordered all American and Oklahoma flags on state property to be flown at half-staff on April 2 in honor of Deputy Davis.

This story will be updated throughout the day.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --