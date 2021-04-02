Gov. Stitt directs state to lower flags to honor fallen Washington County deputy

OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt ordered all American and Oklahoma flags on state property to be flown at half-staff Friday, April 2, to honor a fallen Washington County deputy.

Deputy Kyle Davis died in March following an altercation with an inmate at the Washington County Detention Center in Bartlesville, Okla.

“Kyle’s life and exemplary service to our state will never be forgotten,” Stitt said. “Today, our hearts are with Kyle’s wife, Kristin, and his children, Seth and Pearl, as we mourn the loss of a husband, father, fellow Oklahoman, and true public servant.”

Davis was born in Bartlesville. He began his career in law enforcement with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office in 2008 and was promoted to deputy sheriff in 2010.

A celebration of Davis' life is scheduled for Friday in Copan, Okla.

Memorial donations can be sent to Truity Credit Union, P.O. Box 1358, Bartlesville, Okla., 74005 or to the Bank of Sedan, 101 West Main Street, Sedan, Kansas, 67361.

