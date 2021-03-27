Community remembers Washington Co. deputy killed in line of duty

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Okla. — The Washington County community gathered Friday night to remember sheriff’s deputy Kyle Davis.

Davis died Thursday following an altercation with an inmate at the Washington County Detention Center in Bartlesville, Okla.

READ MORE: Washington County Sheriff's Office releases name of deputy killed in fight

Hundreds gathered at Copan Hight School Friday night to hold a candle light vigil.

Law enforcement and first responders from the area also paid their respects to Davis.

Many shared stories of Davis, describing how funny he was and how much he loved his wife and two kids.

Washington County Sheriff Scott Owen decided to retire Davis’ badge number, forever honoring him.

“I want you as the citizens of Washington County to know Kyle Davis was one of the finest deputies, finest men, that I ever had the chance to work with," Owen said.

A benefit account for the Davis family has been set up through Truity Federal Credit Union. Donations can be sent to Truity or the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

<hr>

Trending Stories:



<hr>

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --