Warning from police following string of car burglaries

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Neighbors in Broken Arrow are picking up the pieces of their shattered windows after thieves targeted their vehicles.

Victoria Letney got an unexpected surprise Thursday morning.

“I guess he came in around 2:30 in the morning. I was sleeping and he broke into my car and then I woke up around 9 AM. Actually, I went to my car and didn’t notice it until my roommate came out and was like, what happened to your window?,” she said.

She said thieves smashed her car window in and then helped themselves to cash and headphones she had left inside her locked vehicle.

“It was a little uncomfortable and it was a little in my personal space but you know you move on,” said Letney.

It cost her $200 to fix her window, and it’s money that she wasn’t expecting to have to shell-out during Christmastime.

Broken Arrow police said Letney wasn’t the only auto burglary victim they responded to this week.

Several other people had their vehicles broken into and items taken.

Doorbell footage sent to us by Letney’s neighbor shows a person wearing a mask walking around the neighborhood in the early morning hours.

Broken Arrow Police Sgt. Jordan Sawyer says property crimes like these are typically crimes of opportunity.

“If they see something of value, then they will break into that car to get it,” said Sgt. Sawyer.

Due to the increase in auto burglary, BA police are stepping up their efforts.

“At the end of that shift, our supervisors document what occurred during that shift and that goes out to every single officer and as officers are coming in to work their shift, they are able to read these summaries, see what’s going on, and they are specifically looking at those areas they are working in town and they are going to be targeting those within their patrol efforts, said Sgt. Sawyer.

According to 2024 stats from the department, the highest number of auto burglaries occurred in April, with 65 reported.

Overall, BA police said they have responded to 348 auto burglaries this year alone.

Officers strongly recommend taking all valuables out of your vehicle, especially your firearm, and always keeping your vehicle locked.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

