Warming stations open as Tulsa prepares for cold weather

TULSA, Okla. — As cold weather is expected in the Tulsa metro area this weekend, the City of Tulsa is opening two warming stations for anyone seeking shelter from the freezing temperatures.

Where are the warming stations located?

The Salvation Army Center of Hope

Located at 102 N. Denver Ave. in Tulsa

Open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Check-in time is 4:30 p.m. daily.

Due to social distancing, capacity limits are in place.

John 3:16 Mission

Located at 506 N. Cheyenne in Tulsa

Open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Check-in time is before 5:45 p.m. daily.

Must have a valid ID.

Housing Solutions, Tulsa’s lead agency fighting homelessness, will have outreach teams out to help inform people about shelters that have availability and assist with transportation all weekend. Preparations are in place should any shelters reach capacity.

If you are worried about specific instances of people without adequate shelter, you can fill out Housing Solutions’ outreach request form online here. If you see someone in immediate danger, call 911.

What can I do for my own home?

While the cold weather isn't expected to last long, the freezing temperatures can freeze your pipes or cause harm to your pets.

READ MORE: Frigid Tulsa forecast means it's time to bring pets inside

The City of Tulsa wants Tulsans to take the necessary steps to protect their pipes and property by:

Insulating any outside walls and unheated areas of your home

Disconnecting garden hoses and installing covers on outside faucets

Turning your indoor faucets in a position that allows them to slowly run consistently with both your hot and cold water open

Opening cabinet doors below faucets allows warm air to contact the pipes - especially if located on walls that are on the outside perimeter of your home

Relocating any cleaning supplies to stay out of reach from children and pets, if located in these cabinets.

What should I do if a pipe bursts? Or lose water?

In the event water ever stops flowing out of your pipes, the City of Tulsa says you should:

Leave faucets and cabinet doors open.

Apply a safe heating source facing the walls with the frozen pipes in them to warm them up.

If you have another working water source, soak towels with hot water and wrap them around the pipe.

Call a plumber if running water does not flow to your pipes in a reasonable amount of time – if the pipe is located on an exterior wall, it’s imperative to act swiftly

You can call the City of Tulsa at 311 during business hours, email tulsa311@cityoftulsa.org, or call the after-hours water emergency number at (918) 596-9488 and our staff can advise you

Leaving faucets open makes sure you can expedite the thawing process.

Never use a blowtorch or an open flame device to warm your pipes

Make sure your heating source has a tip-over safety switch and is placed away from any flammable materials, children and pets.

If a pipe bursts in your home:

If your home has an independent/private shut-off valve, shut off the water.

If not, call the City of Tulsa at 311 during business hours, email tulsa311@cityoftulsa.org, or call the after-hours water emergency number at (918) 596-9488.

Call a plumber to fix pipes inside the home.

