Glacier, Lassalle's among downtown Tulsa businesses shuttered by pandemic

TULSA, Okla. — Two more businesses in Tulsa are closed due to the strains of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lassalle's New Orleans Deli announced last week that Dec. 23 was their last day of service.

The business owners cited the lack of commerce downtown since the shift to remote work as part of its decline.

"We tried everything we could to keep our doors open, but in the end, the pandemic has just outlasted our financial resources," they wrote in a Facebook post.

Glacier Dessert Bar also decided to shut its doors before the end of 2021.

The downtown location closed Dec. 28 as owners cited pandemic hardships and a reallocation of their efforts to their other locations and online.

"Like rich dark chocolate, this new season is bittersweet," they wrote in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

