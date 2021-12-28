Judge denies Oklahoma challenge to National Guard vaccine mandate

OKLAHOMA CITY — A federal judge denied Oklahoma's request to block the Biden administration's vaccine mandate for National Guard members on Tuesday.

"The court is required to decide this case on the basis of federal law, not common sense," U.S. District Judge Stephen Friot wrote in the decision.

"But, either way, the result would be the same. The claims asserted by the Governor and his co-plaintiffs are without merit."

Gov. Kevin Stitt and Oklahoma Attorney General John O'Connor challenged the mandate, along with other federal COVID-19 vaccine mandates, in the state's continued efforts to tout personal responsibility as opposed to required mitigation efforts.

