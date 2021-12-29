Frigid Tulsa forecast means it's time to bring pets inside

TULSA, Okla. — Freezing temperatures in Oklahoma are forecasted for Saturday and Sunday, prompting a plea for your pets from the Oklahoma Alliance for Animals.

"Now is the time to prepare outdoor pets for the extremely cold weather," OAA says.

Temperatures in the Tulsa area are expected to drop into the teens with single-digit wind chills.

OAA is asking pet owners to take steps to protect their animals even if they can't be brought into the home.

Access to an insulated doghouse, garage or shed when temperatures are below 45 degrees can keep dogs warm who are accustomed to staying outdoors. A shelter should be accessible for the outdoor dogs when the owners aren't home.

Plastic or wooden doghouses can protect against wind, but have to be insulated to keep them warm. Straw stuffed fully along the sides and back is recommended.

OAA is offering free straw bedding Wednesday, Dec. 29 and Thursday, Dec. 30 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Text (918) 917-9687 or call (918) 742-3700 to reserve a bag. Pickup at 51st Street and Sheridan in Tulsa.

