Walters: OK schools have until April 24 to ban DEI or lose federal funding

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma public schools are being told to sign a letter agreeing to ban Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) or lose federal funding.

The Title VI assurance letter follows the Trump Administration's requirement that all schools comply with the elimination of DEI initiatives. State Superintendent Ryan Walters said the majority of Oklahoma schools have already signed the letter.

Here's the letter in full.

According to his office, as of April 18, 446 schools signed it, and 96 have yet to respond to the request. Schools have until April 24 to sign.

Walters said he will begin withholding all federal funds on April 25 from any school that doesn't comply. He said any money held will be sent back to the federal government.

The Trump Administration and Walters say DEI initiatives are discriminatory because they deny educational opportunities to some students based on race.

2 News asked Walters what specific programs or classroom material might violate this federal mandate.

He mentioned an instance where students did a "white privilege walk" where white students were tasked with identifying their privilege. He also mentioned Critical Race Theory, which he says has been eliminated already.

WATCH our full interview with Walters:

Ryan Walters talks holding federal funding over DEI

2 News reached out to local school districts about the letter.

Bixby Public Schools told us they've signed the letter, but clarified that signing will result in no changes at the district:

The district received the Title VI assurance from the U.S. Department of Education, and it was immediately signed and submitted by Supt. Miller on April 10.



It is important to emphasize that the signing of this assurance will result in no changes to Bixby Public Schools' existing practices, policies, or programs, as the district has long been in full compliance with all applicable state and federal anti-discrimination laws. This action is simply a redundancy, outlining the standards by which we already operate.



We do not have any DEI policies in place and adhere to our Equal Opportunity/Notice of Discrimination Policy: Bixby Public Schools, as an equal opportunity educational provider and employer, prohibits discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex, gender, (including pregnancy), national origin, disability, military status and/or age in educational programs or activities that it operates or in employment decisions. The district provides equal access to the Boy Scouts and other designated youth groups. The District is required by Title VI and Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972, Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, the Americans with Disabilities Act, and the Age Discrimination Act of 1975, as amended, not to discriminate in such a manner.

Broken Arrow Public Schools said it signed the letter on April 17. Tulsa Public Schools signed on April 18.

We also reached out to Union, Sand Springs and Catoosa.

