WAGONER, Okla. — Wagoner police are asking for the public's help in finding a man suspected of climbing into a stranger's trunk and following another person home.

Officers said on Jan. 28, around 9:30 p.m., a witness reported a man climbing into the trunk of their car. The witness said he was around 5' 7", 170 pounds, with a mole on his left cheek.

The incident happened at the Walmart parking lot near Highway 69. Police said the witness confronted the man, who then took off on foot and got into a dark blue four-door car.

Police provided this security footage of the incident:

Wagoner police search for man suspected of climbing into stranger's trunk

Roughly 10 minutes later, another witness reported a man with the same description following her home from Murphy's gas station.

If you have any information about the person of interest, call Wagoner police at 918-485-5511.

WPD provided this advice for incidents like this:



Be vigilant when you are in parking lots.

Avoid looking at your phone.

Keep your eyes on your surroundings.

Have your keys ready to enter your vehicle.

Keep your vehicle locked until you are ready to enter.

Carry some type of self-defense device with you — a large metal cup, mace, the light from a small flash light can even startle someone attempting to abduct you.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

