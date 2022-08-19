Wagoner hires school security officers for all school buildings

WAGONER, Okla. — Thursday was the first day of school for Wagoner. Students and staff saw armed security guards in all of the district's school buildings.

The school security officers will be in full uniform. They're going to walk up and down the hallways, as well as outside of the schools. Their job is to simply keep the peace.

The officers will consist of Wagoner police, Coweta police, and the Wagoner County Sheriff's Office.

By 7:30 a.m., a Wagoner police officer is reporting for duty on his day off to patrol Wagoner Middle School. He's one of three CLEET-certified officers that signed up for the voluntary service.

It's welcome news for grandmother Cindy Foss.

"They're working on their off-time to protect our children," says Foss.

Wagoner Public Schools Superintendent Randy Harris says the school board and police department agreed in the summer that it was the right thing to do.

"Just their presence alone, we've never had an issue. Knock on wood, we never will," Harris says. "But it gives a lot of us peace of mind, especially parents that have kids at one of our schools."

Harris says the district pays every officer $200 a day for working. It totals out to a $65,000 per year investment. He says the school resource officer is also on duty.

He also says the security officers' main focus is making sure if there is a danger, that it stays outside rather than in the buildings.

