Wagoner deputies find 100 pounds of marijuana in Wisconsin woman's car

WAGONER, Okla. — A Wisconsin woman is facing charges after deputies arrested her for moving more than 100 pounds of marijuana through Wagoner County.

The Wagoner County Sheriff's Office says a deputy caught a driver on Monday around 11 a.m. appearing to be in the northbound left lane of Highway 69 impeding traffic. The deputy caught up to the driver of the SUV and pulled her over at East 680 Road and Highway 69 after seeing her tag was expired.

The sheriff's office says the driver, Penny Feucht of Racing, Wisconsin, had a strong smell of marijuana coming from the SUV.

The deputy's K9 partner "Ice" searched the SUV and found several bags "full of a green leafy substance that had the smell and consistency of Marijuana," according to the sheriff's office.

The deputy found a total of six duffle bags and suitcases containing about 105 pounds of marijuana. The sheriff's office said Feucht did not have a valid Oklahoma Medical Marijuana card.

She is booked in the Wagoner County Detention Center and facing charges for trafficking marijuana.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --